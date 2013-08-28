Israelis & Palestinians Taking Peace Into Their Own Hands

West Bloomfield, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/28/2013 --The Minds of Peace congress held in late August demonstrates that most Israelis and Palestinians want peace. A major Israeli-Palestinian public negotiating congress with political power is an efficient instrument that helped reached this goal. A group of 20 Israelis and Palestinians convened on King George Street in Jerusalem in order to sign "The People's Peace Plan."



The initiative was spearheaded by Minds of Peace, an apolitical organization that is committed to reaching a peace treaty on the Arab-Israeli conflict.



The treaty covered all aspects of final status negotiations, including Jerusalem, the settlements and the Palestinian Right of Return. The public was invited to take part in the negotiations, and passersby were given a chance to voice their opinions. The two sides agreed that all settlement building would cease during negotiations, which should last no longer than a year.



The two sides agreed upon the following:



All settlement building would cease during negotiations, which should last no longer than a year.



Palestinian prisoners (political not criminal) would be released gradually under the supervision of a joint Palestinian-Israeli committee and would commit to giving up violence and incitement.



The borders for a Palestinian state would reflect those of 1967 but with a proviso for land swaps that would not exceed 5% of the West Bank. Land swaps will be regulated by a joint committee of Palestinian and Israeli experts.



The newly established Palestinian state would not have an army but would have armed police forces.



A security strip will be established along the border between the Palestinian State and Jordan, supervised by an Israeli, Palestinian and International "border protection unit." The border crossings between the Palestinian State and Jordan would be under Palestinian jurisdiction.



With regards to the settlements, all Israeli residents living beyond the Green Line would be given the option of either evacuating or staying under Palestinian sovereignty and the Palestinian state in return would agree to protect the rights of minorities.



The issue of Jerusalem and the Right of Return was not resolved but the two sides committed to meeting again and coming to an agreement.



Minds of Peace presented the final draft of the peace treaty to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.



The audience in Jerusalem was very active and emotional. In certain points, violence almost started. The settlers in the Israeli delegation and the dialogue between the Palestinian delegation and the audience helped to relax the situation.



The initiative demonstrates that most Israelis and Palestinians want peace. A major Israeli-Palestinian public negotiating congress with political power is an efficient instrument that could help reaching this goal.



Interview to the Israeli TV (Hebrew):

