iStand, a technology start-up company that focuses on "vogue technology", has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter. This campaign has a funding goal of $30,000, which needs to be raised in order to bring the team's highly innovative iStand Smart HUB power dock to market. The iStand Smart HUB s a beautifully designed multi-function USB-C charging dock for iPhones and Apple Watches, as well as the new MacBook, Kindle, iPad, and other USB enabled devices. It is the first of its kind to have the Apple Watch dock incorporated into the actual design, and uses the same magnetic technology as the Apple Watch charging cable. The iStand team designed the Smart HUB to match the elegant look of Apple products, while also solving the USB-C power delivery problem.



Imagine, a sleek and elegant dock where a person can simultaneously charge their iPhone and Apple Watch, while also syncing data, downloading info onto a thumbdrive, uploading from an SB card, etc. The iStand team has thought of everything a user could possibly need from their power dock. This innovative design features a USB-C Smart Hub that easily converts into three USB 3.0 ports, three integrated USB ports, an SD card reader and a Micro SD card slot. It is powerful, yet small enough to fit in the palm of a hand, which means it is compact enough for even the most cluttered desk. It is compatible with: iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone 6S, iPhone 5s, iPhone 5c, iPhone 5, iPad Pro, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple Watch Sport, and Apple Watch Edition; and comes in two versions: iStand and iStand Pro, which features a slim-art design. Both versions have four stunning ?nishes to choose from: Gold, Silver, Space Gray, and Rose Gold.



The team at iStand has been working very diligently on all of the essential groundwork for their iStand Smart HUB. They are now ready to begin the process of bringing the iStand Smart HUB to market which is why they have launched their Kickstarter campaign, and hired a team of crowdfunding specialists to help them spread the word. As an added bonus with this campaign, the team is offering supporters the chance to pre-order both versions of the iStand Smart HUB, in their choice of the 4 finishes, at a substantial savings off of regular retail price. They have a projected delivery timeframe of 2nd quarter 2016, shipping first to their Kickstarter supporters, followed by retail distribution once all pre-orders have been fulfilled. Full details can be found on their Kickstarter campaign page.



About iStand

iStand is a technology start-up company that was born from the simple concept that function pioneered by industrial design creates beautiful accessories for modern devices. It consists of a team of 10 professionals who are focused on delivering competitive solutions for loyal Apple fans. The team strives to create exciting new products that are as innovative as Apple itself.



