iStart Valley Announces Winning Startups of 2019 Accelerator Program

iStart Valley, a leading business accelerator for the emerging technology-based startups is excited to announce the winning startups from the fourth batch of its Accelerator Program. Top Five startups were selected for an intense and rigorous immersive experience through six months Accelerator program. During the program, startups evaluated their Product-Market Fit, gained traction on customer development, validated the addressable market and utilized the growth hacking tools. Besides gaining access to the number of free resources, Startup teams received coaching and mentoring by iStart Valley's Entrepreneurs in residence and several other seasoned serial entrepreneurs.



Top winning startups were chosen from the Final Pitch held at the end of the program based on the criteria such as Traction, Disruptive Power of the Startup, Feasibility, Team Effectiveness, etc.



And the winners are Final Thoughts, a startup working to connect those with a serious illness to loved ones during and after life and My Skills Tech a startup registered in China that offers a solution to create a fully-automated data analysis ecosystem for sports teams and players that will help improve competitive performance. Both the startup teams walked away with several in-kind services and a cash prize of $2500.



Mathew Hansard, CEO and Co-founder of Final Thoughts sharing his experience said "iStart Valley is an incredible resource for anyone with an early stage startup to gain some technical knowledge revolving around business models and commercializing your product. Their weekly session will give you the vocabulary you need to speak with authority to clients, customers, and investors. Very collaborative and lots of insights from the facilitators and the other startups." Final Thoughts was also featured at the TechCrunch Disrupt San Francisco 2018.



My Skills Tech made equally incredible progress through the accelerator program. The team conducted several customer validations working with a sports team in China and has an MVP to kickstart the next phase of the journey.



MJ Charmani, Founder and Chair of iStart Valley said "We are pleased with the progress of these winning startups from the fourth batch. These were strong contenders among the globally diverse startups that were selected to participate. We will continue to work with the startups that have successfully graduated beyond the program to help them accelerate their growth."



The fifth batch of the Accelerator 2020 will begin starting mid-September 2019. For any questions, please contact – info@istartvalley.org



iStart Valley Inc. is an award-winning, non-profit Business Accelerator for technology-based startups. Their goal is to provide world-class resources for aspiring entrepreneurs to turn their creative ideas into growing tech startups. They help redefine the startup ecosystem with the support of local and global resources by providing a viable pool of startups and entrepreneurs. Visit – www.iStartValley.org.



