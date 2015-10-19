Istvan Kovacs & Michael Rossband Seek Funding via Indiegogo to Complete the Development of SCOUTYNAUT

Dusseldorf, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/19/2015 --Istvan Kovacs & Michael Rossband wants to create a system that makes the job finding and recruiting process easier, more efficient and affordable for everyone. They are the founders of SCOUTYNAUT, a unique job board that will combine all the essential elements of recruiting, advertising, and hiring within one convenient system. Istvan & Michael claims that by using their advanced system, both employers and employees will receive exactly what they want. This system will create a win-win situation for both the parties by saving time, money, and frustration involved in the process of online recruitment.



Some of the most noteworthy features of SCOUTYNAUT are:



- Fully integrated & cloud-based system

- Available for any mobile device or browser

- Works 24/7 for everyone and everywhere at any time

- The job exchange will be as easy as social media

- No more time-wasting searches - just connect to targeted requirements

- First "built-in" automated nationally voted charity system



Expressing his expectation about SCOUTYNAUT, Istvan states, "The system of SCOUTYNAUT will force the existing businesses in this field to either rethink their way or to go down eventually, because SCOUTYNAUT enables every employer, in industry or trade, to use this technique because it will be affordable for every sector and at the same time it will still set a maximum degree of qualitative standards in order to fulfil high demands as well. "



At present, the project team is engaged in developing the fundamental basics such as the profile sections, interactions between job seeker & employer, etc. They need to expand the team in order to roll out the beta version of the system. This is one of the major reasons why Istvan Kovacs & Michael Rossband has launched an Indiegogo campaign. With adequate funding via Indiegogo, they will be able to recruit ten to fifteen additional employees for this project.



To find out more about this campaign, please visit http://bit.ly/1LPiwWH



The website of SCOUTYNAUT is http://www.scoutynaut.com



About SCOUTYNAUT

SCOUTYNAUT is an upcoming board that will combine all the essential elements of recruiting, advertising, and hiring within one convenient system. Istvan & Michael claims that by using his advanced system, both employers and employees will receive exactly what they want with minimum wastage of time and money.