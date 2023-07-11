ISU-Bright Agency Comes Up with Specialized Farm Insurance in Madison and Seymour, Indiana

North Vernon, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/11/2023 --Farming is an essential industry in Indiana, and farmers face a myriad of challenges ranging from unpredictable weather patterns to market fluctuations. Recognizing the importance of reliable insurance coverage, ISU-Bright Agency has expanded its services to provide comprehensive protection for farms of all sizes. Their farm insurance policy is designed to take care of Poultry and egg production farms, Cattle and Horse farms.



ISU Insurance Services-Bright Agency is a local family business, a full-service insurance agency established more than two decades ago to provide the most competitive and comprehensive insurance solutions.



ISU-Bright Agency understands that farm insurance needs vary based on the type of operation, equipment, livestock, and crops involved. As a trusted independent agency, they have established partnerships with leading insurance carriers who offer specialized farm insurance policies designed to address the specific risks faced by agricultural businesses.



The agency's farm insurance policies cover a wide range of risks, including property damage, liability, equipment breakdown, livestock coverage, crop insurance, and more. Their experienced agents have in-depth knowledge of the agricultural industry and can help farmers assess their specific risks and tailor insurance policies to meet their individual requirements.



Farmers can expect personalized service, competitive rates, and ongoing support by choosing ISU Bright Agency for their farm insurance needs.



The agency also offers home, auto, and commercial insurance in Madison and Seymour, Indiana. Call 812-346-2282 for more details.



About ISU Bright Agency

ISU Bright Agency is a reputable insurance provider based in Indiana. They offer a wide range of insurance options, including farm insurance, commercial insurance, personal insurance, and more.