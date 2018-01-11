ISU-Bright Agency Offers Affordable Health Insurance to Columbus and Madison Indiana Residents

North Vernon, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/11/2018 --ISU-Bright Agency is a reliable independent insurance agency in the United States that represents a number of different insurance companies and compares coverage and prices to find the best possible policies for the customers. The company distributes Medicare supplements and health insurance in Columbus and Madison Indiana from a number of insurance companies to families and individuals, small and large business owners and their employees as well as seniors.



Since its inception in the year 1994, the company has been offering an unmatched level of services to their customers. The friendly and professional agents at ISU-Bright Agency are licensed, and available round the clock to assist the prospective and existing policyholders. The company strives to offer the best possible service and develop a personal relationship with all the customers.



ISU-Bright Agency constantly trains the agents so that they can stay up to date with the latest industry laws and trends that may affect the coverage and the costs. Being a leading independent insurance agency, the company understands that insurance is an investment for the customers and thus they take the initiative to ensure that their investments remain protected.



About ISU-Bright Agency

ISU-Bright Agency is a family owned independent insurance agency that provides the residents of Columbus and Madison Indiana and surrounding areas with the best insurance policies. The company represents many top line insurance companies which allows them to shop for the best insurance policy for the client. The company works to provide clients with the best coverage they need, at the lowest available premium.