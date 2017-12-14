ISU-Bright Agency Offers Comprehensive Farm Insurance in Columbus and Seymour Indiana

North Vernon, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/14/2017 --Farm owners throughout North Vernon and surrounding areas place their trust in ISU-Bright Agency which is an independent insurance agency for meeting the needs of their farm insurance in Columbus and Seymour Indiana. With years of experience in the field of providing comprehensive insurance policies, they have been writing policies for many family-owned farms for decades. Owning a farm is a huge investment that involves hard work every single day. All that needs to be protected at all costs. One needs to ensure that there is a veil of safety protecting the livelihood of the farmers. Every farm owner needs to have the right insurance protection for poultry, cattle or horse farm.



ISU Insurance Services-Bright Agency is a local family business, a full-service insurance agency established more than two decades ago to provide the most competitive and comprehensive insurance policies. They offer auto, health, life, and commercial insurance apart from homeowners Insurance in Columbus and Madison Indiana. The professional agents never cease their personalized approach to their clients. They believe in building strong relationships and not mere extend the client list.



The insurance agency understands that farmers make up the backbone of the community and their roots run deep here. ISU-Bright Agency understands the dynamics involved in running a successful farm, and the unique risks farmers face. That is why they offer custom designed farm insurance policies for their farm owner clients. Those who have poultry and egg production farms face a different threat like severe weather or equipment breakdowns. The professionals at ISU-Bright Agency have the idea of how to tackle the situation. They ensure that every building, piece of equipment, all livestock, and personal property on the farm is covered with a policy that is flexible and customized specifically for the client. Both property and liability coverage are crucial, and they will take the time to go over the insurance and the risks.



About ISU Insurance Services-Bright Agency

