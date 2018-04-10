ISU-Bright Agency Offers the Best Car Insurance in Madison and Columbus Indiana

North Vernon, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/10/2018 --ISU-Bright Agency is a leading independent insurance agency that has been established in the year 1994. Being a family owned and operated insurance agency ISU-Bright Agency's main objective is to assist the customers in finding the most appropriate insurance policy that will offer the maximum coverage and that too at a minimum premium rate.



ISU-Bright Agency is well-known for offering a number of insurance policies such as flood and life insurance, homeowners and car insurance in Madison and Columbus Indiana, etc. As the company has been in this field for more than two decades now, it has been able to acquire the right knowledge about the present development of the insurance industry. All these help their highly trained professionals to find out the right insurance policy for the clients with no trouble. All the agents working at ISU-Bright Agency are certified, licensed, and are very much competent in recognizing the risks of the customers and help them in selecting the insurance policy that meets all their requirements and necessities. Besides this, ISU-Bright Agency has a tie-up with some of the most renowned insurance service providers and thus can assist clients to get best insurance policies at a cost-effective price.



All the agents working at this independent insurance agency receive training often and this helps them to stay up to date with the new industry rules and regulations and this in turn enables the staff members to help the clients in the right way.



To get insurance quote at free of cost or to get more information on renters insurance in Madison and Columbus Indiana, one can feel free to contact at 812-346-2282 or visit the website. The agents at ISU-Bright Agency can also be reached at their toll-free number which is 800-288-6128.



About ISU-Bright Agency

ISU-Bright Agency is an independent insurance agency which at present functions in Madison, North Vernon, Seymour, Indiana, Columbus and the adjacent areas.