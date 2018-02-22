ISU-Bright Agency Offers the Most Cost-Effective Flood Insurance in Columbus and Madison IN

North Vernon, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/22/2018 --ISU-Bright Agency has been in operation since the year 1994. They are a family owned and operated, independent insurance agency. They aim at providing their clients with low-cost and world-class insurance products, which are exquisitely designed to protect them, their family members and their belongings.



From ISU-Bright Agency a person can avail a number of insurance policies, pertaining to both their private and commercial needs. They specialize in homeowners, flood and life insurance in Columbus and Madison Indiana. They also offer Medicare Supplement plans. Having an extensive experience that spans over two decades, ISU-Bright Agency holds vital knowledge about insurance industry trends and their highly skilled professionals are able to effectively identify the ideal insurance policy for each of their clients. All the agents working under ISU-Bright Agency are licensed and highly efficient in reviewing the coverage of their clients, identifying their risks and assisting them in choosing the insurance policy that meets all their requirements and needs. They are associated with some of the most renowned insurance service providers, and therefore are able to assist their clients to avail premium insurance policies from them at a reasonable price range.



Floods can occur due to both natural and human-made circumstances, such as heavy rainfall, pipe leakage, levee failure, melting of slow, etc. They can cause grave damages to the property and other vital assets of a person. Through ISU-Bright Agency one can avail affordable flood insurance policies in Columbus and Madison Indiana, which have an extensive coverage. By investing in this insurance policy, an insured individual would not have to worry about the expenses incurred due to the damages caused by flood. This policy also covers for the repairing costs arising due to floods.



Give a call on 812-346-2282 in order to get in touch with ISU-Bright Agency and request for a free quote. They can also be contacted through their toll-free number, 800-288-6128.



About ISU-Bright Agency

ISU-Bright Agency is an independent insurance agency, which operates majorly in Columbus and Madison area, and other surrounding regions.