ISU-Bright Agency Offers the Most Economical Auto Insurance in Madison and Seymour Indiana

North Vernon, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/09/2018 --ISU-Bright Agency has been established in the year 1994, and since then it has been operating as an independent insurance agency. As a family owned and operated insurance agency, the company aims to assist the customers in finding the best insurance policy that will offer maximum coverage at a negligible premium rate.



ISU-Bright Agency offers various types of insurance policies such as homeowners, flood and life insurance, auto insurance in Madison and Seymour Indiana to name a few. With more than two decades of experience in this field, ISU-Bright Agency is known to have the right knowledge about the current trends of the insurance industry and their extremely trained professionals can find out the right insurance policy for the clients easily. The agents working in ISU-Bright Agency are licensed, certified and are very much efficient in appraising the coverage of their clients, recognize their risks and help them in choosing the insurance policy that meets all their necessities and requirements. Also, ISU-Bright Agency has a tie-up with some of the most well-known insurance service providers, and hence can help clients get premium insurance policies from them at an affordable price rate.



ISU-Bright Agency ensures that all their agents receive training from time to time so that they can stay up-to-date with the industry trends and can help the clients in the right way. Moreover, the agents here are always ready to take that extra initiative to ensure that the clients get the right advice and guidance. To get a free insurance quote or to get more information on general liability insurance in Columbus and Madison Indiana, one can call on 812-346-2282 right now or visit the website of ISU-Bright Agency. The agents of this independent insurance agency can also be reached at their toll-free number on 800-288-6128.



About ISU-Bright Agency

ISU-Bright Agency is a family owned and operated independent insurance agency which serves the residents of Madison, Columbus, North Vernon, Indiana, Seymour and the adjoining areas.