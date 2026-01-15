ISU-Bright Agency Provides Farm Insurance Coverage in Columbus & North Vernon, Indiana

North Vernon, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/15/2026 --Understanding that farmers work, live, and raise their families on the same property, ISU?Bright Agency understands how crucial their livelihood is, which depends solely on the income generated from the farm. Owing to the weather eccentricities that can happen at any time, farms are often at the mercy of the natural elements. Farmers, too, often live in constant tension and fear when dealing with the loss of farm stock and crops. Farm insurance in Columbus and North Vernon, Indiana is necessary. ISU-Bright Agency is the farmers' best friend. The agency designs policies that protect not just the business—but the entire farmstead. Every structure and asset is covered under their versatile insurance plans, from historic livestock barns to high-tech poultry houses.



Whether one is involved in poultry and egg production or managing cattle and horse operations, ISU-Bright Agency crafts policies to shield them from operational disruptions. Poultry and egg farm owners are offered comprehensive coverage against severe weather, equipment breakdown, disease outbreaks, and more—emphasizing flexible solutions to minimize financial risk. Those who run Cattle & Equine Operations are covered under liability protection in case of injury or loss during boarding or handling, ensuring peace of mind during daily activities.



As requirements can vary from person to person, farmers can choose from a spectrum of coverage modules to suit their unique needs. Their farm insurance covers buildings and related farm structures, machinery and equipment, income loss coverage, and personal property coverage.



Being an independent agency, comes with its perks and ISU-Bright Insurance Agency is one such insurance provider. Their relationships with multiple top-tier carriers help clients receive optimal protection at competitive rates. From time to time, their team conducts in-depth reviews to identify coverage gaps and ensure policies evolve alongside farm growth and market changes.



Call 812-346-2282 for details.



About ISU-Bright Agency

ISU-Bright Agency offers personal, family, and commercial insurance services. As an independent agency, they provide personalized attention, competitive benefits, and robust protection solutions tailored to rural and urban clients.