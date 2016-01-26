ISunCloud Is the Airbnb for Unused Computer Storage

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/26/2016 --ISunCLOUD has introduced the next generation of the sharing economy, by bringing to life their innovative new marketplace platform which allows users to rent or rent out their unused computer storage space on the cloud.



ISunCLOUD is the newest member of the sharing economy, joining esteemed companies and pioneers of the space like Uber, Airbnb, and Lyft. The company has borrowed the concept of the sharing economy and applied it to cloud storage system with a Peer-to-Peer model.



Instead of renting storage space from multi-billion dollar companies such as Apple or Dropbox, which hold users' data in a centralized server and vulnerable to security flaws, iSunCLOUD allows users to rent out their own extra storage on their computer or any other device with storage functionality to people who need it.



As with similar shared economy platforms, users can earn "rent" just as easily as they would on Airbnb. This allows users with unused assets to earn additional income each month simply by being a member of the iSunCloud platform and listing their card drive space for rent. The system works both ways as users can also rent additional storage space from other users in turn creating a true Peer-to-Peer network in which all parties benefit.



ISunCloud is built on a private cloud and users files are stored in a decentralized network, where files can be moved to nodes nearest users no matter where they are in the world. The system is also incredibly safe as the iSunCloud utilizes the cloud through "shred and disperse" technology- meaning each file that users upload will be cut into pieces and disperse all over the network. The only person able to access the information in it's complete form is the original user.



About iSunCLOUD

ISunCLOUD was founded in late 2014 with a shared passion for creating the world's greatest decentralized cloud network. Sensing the growing need for cloud storage and privacy concern, the team set out to create what is now known as iSunCLOUD. With storage space growing larger all the time, the team realized the amount of excess unused storage space on the market that users should be able to share as simply as they would any other unused asset in the sharing economy.



