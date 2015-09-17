ISurvivedHopeandChange.com Launches to Unite American Voters via Truth-Telling T-Shirts

Fort Worth, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/17/2015 --Launched to rouse a 'regular joe' army of Americans who want to be heard in Washington, a new website incites change. Launched to bring truth-telling to the masses one t-shirt at a time, ISurvivedHopeandChange.com makes a statement via retail. The website offers apparel for Americans who feel double-crossed by, what they loosely call, their political representation. The wholesale custom t-shirt manufacturer believes the "Hope and Change" Americans were promised almost seven years ago fell on hard times much like themselves. Now, they say, let the real hopeful change begin.



Throwing their weight behind the growing popularity of non-political candidates, the election apparel website wants to make the true America's voice heard. The site's goal is to take the focus off of Washington's hollow promises and put it back on taking care of Veterans, the military, and citizens of the good old U.S. of A.



Custom 'I Survived Hope and Change' cheap tees are available in a variety of styles for every member of the family. Some colors include black, white, gray, pink and yellow for t-shirts, tank tops and sweatshirts. Styles include men's long-sleeved tees, women's tank tops and kid's t-shirts with the website's motto for surviving change. Other styles include the "Gotta Go With Rubio", "Carly Fiorina" and "Vote Trump 2016".



Don Edwards, CEO of ISurvivedHopeandChange.com said of the clothing site's launch, "Sure, we wanted the 'Hope and Change' the Obama administration promised. As it turns out, we only survived it! Because of the last six and a half years too many Americans are worse for the wear. Now a growing segment of the population feels betrayed. We need to be heard in this next election cycle and we're going to be."



About I Survived Hope and Change

ISurvivedHopeandChange.com is a website for Americans who feel they do not have trustworthy representation in the Democrat or Republican arenas. The website offers apparel that voices statements designed to enhance national unity. Apparel includes political tees, men's tee shirts, women's tee shirts and t-shirts for children.



