iSwile Launches New Range of High Performance Electric Mobility Attachments on Indiegogo

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/18/2017 --iSwile™, a technology company and creator of the iSwile CUBE, today announced that its new range of personalized electric mobility devices are now available for pre-order on Indiegogo. Motors, made using the same technology as Tesla, carbon fiber with ergonomic clasps for universal usability onto any device where you would want to use electric mobility. Attach it to your baby carriage, a wheelchair, any skateboard, luggage, you name it! The options are as limitless as your imagination. Exceptionally low priced without any compromise on product or power. It is our mission to bring electric mobility to everyone at a price every family can afford.



The initial product boosts skateboards. It can be added or removed to any deck in seconds, converting any deck to an electric skateboard in seconds. This allows the skateboarder the luxury of electric mobility when it is wanted, and unhindered performance skating when the desired. Reaching speeds up to 20 mph and, using unique interchangeable battery options, can travel from 15 to 30 miles per charge. It takes on 40 degree inclines as a breeze. Need that extra boost to get to work on time and avoid traffic and public transit? iSwile CUBE gives you the practical, thrilling, affordable solution that will save you money and time.



The next generation will be able to catered to everyday needs such as grocery carts, flatbeds, luggage. Need an extra hand with the kids? Attach iSwile CUBE onto your baby carriage, and with a simple control you can carry your groceries while pushing your baby carriage using the environmentally friendly and socially responsible electric mobility device iSwile CUBE.



Its easy storage in our backpack and easier removal offers you the luxury of electric mobility when you want it, and regular usage of your product when you don't.



Cool additional features consist of USB ports to charge your phone or other electrical device, and an option of superb quality bluetooth syncing speakers can make any ride around town or meeting with friends at the beach, the park, or a cafe more enjoyable, more pleasurable, and more efficient way.



"Electric mobility devices have been overpriced and inaccessible to too many people. Safety has also been a huge issue with current personalized electric mobility devices. That is why for the past year and a half, we have rigorously studied the market and our own product to ensure its safety and quality. iSwile is an inexpensive way to use a modular detachable power pack and drive to motorize objects for transportation or convenience. We will change the way you live your everyday life. To save them time, money, and hassle. To introduce the joy of exploration, innovation, and creation in everyday life. Our device is as limitless as your imagination, our price makes it affordable to everyone."



iSwile will continue to develop environmentally friendly alternative forms of energy and forms of transportation. Our mission is to impact the world for the better and inspire others to do the same. This is our way of giving back and offering you the world of electric mobility in the way you want it. We love feedback as we continue to develop our role in people's lives. Pre-Orders begin September 12th with the early bird special price saving you 50% at $250, retail $500. It will be delivered before Christmas 2017.



About iSwile

iSwile started as a promise to bring another man's dream to life. Michael Leviev met Aleksy in Moscow 2015. There, a friendship blossomed, and Michael, who lost his father 5 years prior, was touched by Aleksy's drive and commitment to invention. Aleksy, being several years older than Michael's father had been when his father had passed, Michael decided to help Aleksy bring one of his visions to life. He then worked on developing this idea of personalized electric mobility devices and expand the original idea into a socially responsible force of nature. Motivated to help others, and motivated to help others follow their dreams, Michael has committed himself and his team to bring good into the world through good actions to help build a better, more sustainable, more evolved future.