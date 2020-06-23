IT and Technology Jobs in USA – Recruitment with Resilience in Mind

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/23/2020 --Talent remains a key challenge for enterprises across the USA today, from Boston to Chicago, Dallas to New York and San Francisco. Navigating a global health crisis has revealed fault lines within businesses where recruitment has not been carried out with resilience in mind. Glocomms USA works with companies across the country – and on a global basis – helping to find the right talent, improve diversity opportunities and make key connections that will support business growth even in the most challenging of conditions.



Despite the current circumstances, IT and technology jobs in the USA remain a sea of opportunity for those who are looking to make their next move. While many organisations have had to shift priorities and practices to accommodate the changes imposed by full or partial lockdown, the tech sector continues to thrive, particularly where there is a need to innovate solutions to current issues, such as enabling a socially distant workplace. Glocomms USA is committed to supporting those businesses keen to recruit as they look for new opportunities to grow and to enable candidates with a vision to start making that a reality.



Luis Rolim, Chief Marketing Officer at Glocomms commented "As the world emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, Glocomms remains at the forefront of delivering quality talent to the technology sector. We're in this together and we look forward to helping businesses across the US with their recruitment and talent acquisition."



Glocomms USA was founded in 2013 and has gained a wealth of experience over the years across a range of different areas of the IT and technology sector. This includes specialisms such as data and analytics, cloud and infrastructure and cyber security, as well as commercial services and enterprise solutions. The team delivers a range of permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions that are designed to make it much simpler for businesses in this space to make insightful choices and to see positive return on individual investments. With more than 750+ employees globally and coverage of 60+ countries, Glocomms USA is part of an international network that has a truly global reach.



In the USA, Glocomms USA provides support with respect to IT and technology jobs across the country. This includes major hubs such as Boston and New York, as well as Dallas, Chicago and San Francisco. The firm goes the extra mile to ensure that candidates and clients are able to make the right decisions, whether that's with respect to the best employer or how to choose the right staff in a candidate-flooded market. Specialist consultants work with the latest technology and up to the minute insights into recruitment innovation to make key connections between talent and businesses that will last beyond the current circumstances and into the long term.



About Glocomms USA

Glocomms USA supports organisations across America looking to secure key talent to help build the workforce of the future. The firm was established in 2013 and has extensive industry and candidate connections and a deep well of expertise in the specialist recruitment market.