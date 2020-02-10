It Can't Be Ignored: Anti-Semitic Hate Crimes Are on the Rise and People Are Taking Notice

Boca Raton, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/10/2020 --There have been recent changes to the Los Angeles Police Department's classification of anti-religious and anti-Semitic hate crimes. This change seems to reflect that the number of hate crimes targeting the Jewish community has doubled.



A recent article by The New York Times , reports the rise in these hate crimes can be due to the way they are reported. However, it is projected that anti-Semitic hate crimes in the three largest cities in the US—New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago—will reach an 18-year high.



According to The New York Times article, the Anti-Defamation League—which has its own report of anti-Semitic incidents—has said in their 2018 report "recorded the third-highest total since the civil rights group started publishing the information 40 years ago."



Author Dr. Dana Z. Godek has also taken on the subject of anti-Semitic groups and hate crimes in her fictionalized memoir, Daisies, Pushing Up.



The story follows Dayzee's journey in the 1980s Dallas punk scene. Feeling like an outsider and wanting to break away from the mainstream, Dayzee leaves the foster care system, reinvents herself as a punk, and makes friends with others as she lives as a homeless teen. It's only when she is attacked by a group of skinheads that Dayzee finds how being in the wrong place at the wrong time can mean life or death. It Is then that she finally realizes she needs family.



Dr. Dana Z. Godek is widely recognized as an authority on public education policy and resource development. She has developed social and emotional learning curricula for Florida Atlantic University and worked as the administrative director for special projects in Palm Beach County, Fla. She currently works predominantly on policy-related data to support initiatives that assist state education agencies as they plan, develop, and implement statewide Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) policies and practices. In that role, she systematically analyzes SEL and workforce readiness policies, as well as other related policies to advance the Collaborating States Initiative (CSI).



Her strong role in education has given Dr. Godek the opportunity to keynote many events nationally. On February 26, 2020, she will be the guest speaker for ORT America Florida Region's 1st Annual Gala, celebrating 140 years of helping students from underserved communities have access to high-quality education. For more information about the event, visit their website ORT America.



Dr. Godek's novel, Daises, Pushing Up, which explores the challenges of disenfranchised youth is available on Amazon, Indigo River Publishing, and wherever books are sold.