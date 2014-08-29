IT Company Introduces Waterfox, a High Performance Browser Made for 64-Bit Systems

Manchester, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/29/2014 --A UK-based IT company is delighted to introduce a high performance browser tailored specifically for 64-bit systems. Waterfox, a high performance browser based on the Mozilla platform, is specifically developed to be compatible with 64-bit systems and has numerous features to speed up browsing and related applications. According to their website, Waterfoxproject.org, Waterfox is compiled with Intel's C++ Compiler and has several optimizations which include Intel's Math Library, SSE3, AVX for supported Intel processors, Profile-Guided Optimization and the /O3 switch. Customizations to the base code were also made to improve performance.



This makes the platform’s speed relatively faster than any other browsing platform. Additional information about the platform was also provided. Any add-ons or extensions that work on any version of Firefox will also work on the new platform. Additionally, the 64-Bit plugins that work with Waterfox are Adobe Flash, Oracle Java and Microsoft Silverlight.Adobe Flash Player is used for viewing animations and movies using computer programs such as a web browser.Java is a widely used platform used to deploy portable applications for general use. While Microsoft Silverlight is an application framework for writing and running rich Internet applications, with features and purposes similar to those of Adobe Flash.



The platform had also passed several benchmark tests that were run on a system with the following specs: Intel Core i5-3550, NVIDIA Quadro K600 and 16GB DDR3 1600MHz. According to the tests, Waterfox runs better than other browsers, including Internet Explorer 11, Chrome and Firefox. Results of the tests are available on their website.



Many computers are now running with 64-bit processors that allow faster computing speed and enhanced features. Therefore, a browser that is made specifically for 64-bit systems is a big benefit to those who desire faster browsing and more online capabilities. Visit their website Waterfoxproject.org to learn more about the platform. The company also accepts suggestions and inquiries about the platform through their website.



About Waterfox

Waterfox is an IT company that developed the browsing platform Waterfox, a high performance browser developed specifically for 64-bit systems. Their website is Waterfoxproject.org. They have currently released Waterfox 31.0 which is now available for download, along with updated language packs and a portable version.