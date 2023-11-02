Sarasota, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/02/2023 --Building Performance Solutions, founded by a native Floridian with a focus on understanding and addressing client concerns, is proud to offer air quality testing to help building owners know what is in their air in Tampa, Naples, Fort Myers, Sarasota, Longboat Key, Siesta Key, and throughout the state of Florida. They can schedule and perform an air quality testing session to reveal what the makeup of the indoor air is and then owners can take steps to deal with any issues that might be found.



The air could contain hundreds of different substances, each of which could cause a variety of issues, or even no issues at all, depending on the susceptibility of each individual. Without air quality testing building owners really don't know what is in the air, and without knowing what is there they can't take appropriate steps to deal with whatever it is.



Volatile organic compounds, various allergens, carbon monoxide, different molds, bacteria, particulates, and a host more contaminants could all be present in the indoor air. Places such as hospitals, clinics, hotels, restaurants, theaters, universities, and other buildings can all benefit from an air quality testing session. Keeping clients healthy and safe is important, especially when they could turn around and accuse owners of not doing anything to make changes to improve the indoor air quality.



There are a number of different causes of poor air quality, especially indoors. In new home construction as well as commercial construction, some of the materials used could give off volatile organic compounds. Different paints and solvents can also affect the air quality, as can some different aerosol sprays, detergents and disinfectants. Radon, which is naturally occurring, can cause significant health issues if not properly vented and dealt with. Long-term exposure to the more powerful contaminants can cause serious health issues.



The benefits of cleaning up the air quality can include better sleep, a stronger immune system, and even a lowered blood pressure. Building owners usually don't think about the air quality until they see something obvious, like smoke or mold, but the air could have many different contaminants that are affecting people's health in Tampa, Naples, Fort Myers, Sarasota, Longboat Key, Siesta Key, and throughout the state of Florida. Contact Building Performance Solutions and have their team do an air quality testing session.



About Building Performance Solutions

Building Performance Solutions works to help homeowners and business owners have better indoor air quality in their buildings. They provide a number of different services in Tampa, Naples, Fort Myers, Sarasota, Longboat Key, Siesta Key, and throughout the state of Florida. Visit their website at www.buildingperformancesolution.com.