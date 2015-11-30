It Is Important to Protect Against Holiday Decoration Related Fire Damage

Manassas, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/30/2015 --According to the Virginia State Fire Agency, the upcoming winter holidays represents one of the more dangerous flashpoints owing to the increase of electrical usage as families decorate their homes for the holidays. Improperly grounded electrical wires coupled to overloaded outlets, can spell disaster if the homeowner is not cognizant of observing all related safety precautions.



"A Christmas tree is a torch ready to ignite if not properly maintained throughout the holiday season," said an agency spokesperson. "It is critical that homeowners keep the tree moist by daily adding water, and at the first sign of the needles dropping off you should consider removing the tree."



The state's website further admonishes holiday revelers to place their tree away from heat sources like fireplaces, candles, radiators, heat vents, and the like as these sources will further dry out the tree and risk making it more susceptible to catching fire."



"It's sad, but we have our share of cleanup jobs during the holiday season directly related to fire damage," said Galaxy Transfer representative. Manassas-based Galaxy Transfer, a division of EnviroSolutions, Inc., offers roll off dumpsters for commercial and residential customers needing to complete an array of cleanup projects.



Always use FM of UL rated lighting devices and check them out each year for any signs of frayed wiring or damage. Should damage be evident, it is always a good idea to just take a trip to the store and replace them rather than running the risk of igniting a fire.



