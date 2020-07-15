Red Bank, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/15/2020 --So, whoever thought that a vegan deodorant would put the skids on body odor and then go viral in twenty-four hours? Packing a wallop with two million views and counting on TikTok, a newly-launched little capsule with the power trio Chlorophyll, Organic Parsley, and Mint has sufficiently come to play. That's right, the new natural deodorant that works is in capsule form. It's also quite literally called, It Just Works. Could it be any plainer? The happy chorus of customers that take one a day says no, it is that simple. It Just Works eliminates body odor at the source, unlike topical deodorants, washes, powders, and breath mints that mask only the stench. New best natural deodorant, anyone?



Cleansing from the inside out, It Just Works detoxifies the body gently. It eliminates underarm odor, vaginal odor, increases better breath, and frankly, feet smell better too. In a tongue-in-cheek review entitled "Stinky Who?" a happy buyer wrote, "My family always made fun of me, now I make fun of them! They will be buying soon. Lol!"



Created by a high-level beauty executive, the founder of It Just Works, Dawn Watts, envisioned a non-toxic ingestible deodorant that gave results within 12 to 24 hours. Determined to invent a veggie capsule with only four active ingredients and their well-documented health benefits, she knew she could provide consumers with an option they'd never seen before. She was right. Adding to the fun, the internal non-toxic deodorant supplement is packaged like a little luxe miracle.



Watts said, "We've disrupted the deodorant category in all aspects by the reinvention and redesign of what deodorant looks like, what it is, and how it's applied. There's absolutely no reason why your deodorant shouldn't support your health and keep you smelling fresh as a daisy. Like our motto says, smelling is believing."



About It Just Works

It Just Works was founded by Dawn Watts to provide a 100% pure, organic, non-toxic, vegan, cruelty-free natural deodorant supplement.



