IT Management Corporation Receives 2017 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award

Santa Clara, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/19/2017 --IT Management Corporation announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named 101 VOICE Cloud PBX as a recipient of a 2017 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award. These awards recognize the most innovative and highest quality IP communications brought to market or updated, in the past year.



"Winning this award confirms the power and innovation of our products and services," said Arman Eghbali, Chief Engineering Officer at IT Management Corporation. "We empower businesses to connect with their customers at a cost that fits their budgets and with tools that make them more efficient. Our 101 VOICE Cloud PBX system provides customers with the advanced features and access they need to use a modern unified communication platform for their business."



Mr. Eghbali emphasized, "We are privileged to have been selected for recognition by our industry. Innovation is something we are incredibly proud of and are constantly in search for ways to improve our customers' experience and overall satisfaction. My team and I look forward to bringing, even more, advancements to our Cloud PBX ecosystem,"



"It gives me great pleasure to recognize IT Management Corporation with a Product of the Year Award for 2017. I have always been impressed with their commitment to excellence and innovation," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "In the opinion of our distinguished judges, 101 VOICE Cloud PBX has proven to be among the best IP communications solutions available on the market. I look forward to continued innovation from IT Management Corporation.



The winners of the 2017 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year will be featured in the INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine in January.



About 101 VOICE

101 VOICE is a product of IT Management Corporation, which in addition to deployment of complex IT projects and system integrations, also provides hosted cloud phone systems. Utilizing best practices and standard technologies such as SIP trunking technology, offer enterprise solutions at affordable rates for mid-market, multi-location companies.



For more info, visit www.101VOICE.com, contact by phone at 408-739-1100 or email at sales@101VOICE.com.



