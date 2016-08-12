It May Be Hot, but There's a Cool Holiday Event

Naperville, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/12/2016 --Santa's Magical Trolley Express is a new experience being offered to area residents in Naperville and DuPage County. This interactive holiday program begins on Thursday, December 1st and Friday, December 2nd, and will operate for the following three weeks every Thursday and Friday in December. Santa's Magical Trolley features nine daily trolley rides.



Children and their families go on a journey through Naperville, with the trolley conductor and Mrs. Claus all the way to Santa's North Pole workshop at the DuPage Children's Museum.



Those taking part in the program are more than just spectators, they are encouraged to join in and become active participants in this Polar Adventure.



Upon arrival at the North Pole, there will be holiday music, games with the elves, cookies, cocoa, a surprise meeting and a photo with Santa, plus a special gift. Tickets also include entry to the Museum and visits to their many exhibits—there is a reduced price for Museum members.



While many other area communities have Polar train and trolley activities, Santa's Magical Trolley Express is a first for Naperville.



There are no restrictions on who can participate in the program. This event is open to not only area residents, but also to families from around the U.S. and overseas visitors as well, on a first come, first served basis.



Details and ticket purchase for Santa's Magical Trolley Express can be found at www.santasmagicaltrolley.com.