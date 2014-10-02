It Might Be Herpes Instead of a Bug Bite; CBCD Reviews the Medical Evidence

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/02/2014 --“Infected with the herpes virus? The CBCD recommends taking Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.” – Greg Bennett, CBCD



Some people believe that they have been bitten by an insect, when in reality they have a mild herpes outbreak. The Virginia State Department of Health says that “most of the time, people infected with HSV are unaware of it. Some people with HSV infection never have sores or have very mild symptoms that are often mistaken for insect bites.” (1) Both sexes sometimes confuse genital herpes symptoms with those of bug bites. As Dr. Zane A. Brown M.D. notes, “Because genital herpes outbreaks can occur anywhere from waist to midthigh (the area innervated by the sacral nerve ganglia, which is the area approximately covered by a pair of boxer shorts), herpes symptoms are often missed or misinterpreted.” (2) Dr. Brown writes for Medscape.com. The problem with this misjudgment is that an infected individual will not seek treatment. Even worse, the infected person may transmit the virus to others who may have a weak immune system, and therefore puts them at risk of developing serious complications.



The Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD) therefore recommends that people who suspect an infection with the herpes virus (HSV-2) take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR. The formula of these natural antiviral products was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD in two clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. The studies showed that the Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin formula is effective against the herpes simplex virus, and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, “individuals infected with the HSV … reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR.” (3) The study authors also wrote that, “we observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms.” (3)



Both products can be ordered online on the Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR websites.



Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



Genital herpes is easily confused with bug bites because both can cause itching, stinging, and burning sensations in the area. These mild symptoms (if they are noticed at all) usually occur as part of a subsequent outbreak. First outbreaks are usually much more severe. “If signs and symptoms occur during the first outbreak (within two weeks after the virus is transmitted through sexual contact), they are often very pronounced. Blisters form, which break and make tender sores (or ulcers) that can take two to four weeks to heal. Additionally, an infected person experiencing sores during the first outbreak could experience flu-like symptoms, including fever, muscle ache, and swollen glands.” (1)



“Two types of antiviral treatments against HSV are available: topical and oral. The treatments include penciclovir, acyclovir, famciclovir, and valaciclovir. However, their effectiveness is limited. For instance, a meta-analysis of five placebo-controlled and two dose comparison studies evaluated the effect of aciclovir, famciclovir or valaciclovir on symptoms. The meta-analysis showed that oral antiviral therapy decreases the duration and the associated pain of an outbreak by merely one day.” (3) There are also natural remedies that target the latent HSV. Two of these clinically backed remedies are Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR.



In light of the above information, the CBCD recommends that individuals infected with the herpes virus (HSV-1 or HSV-2) take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.



