IT Nearshoring Provider Mobilunity Recognized by Clutch as a Top Ukrainian IT & Business Services Company for the 3rd Year in a Row

Kyiv, Ukraine -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/19/2020 --In August 2020 Mobilunity, a global provider of dedicated development teams and R&D centers, was named as a Leader in providing IT and Business Services in Ukraine according to the annual industry report issued by the leading ratings and review platform Clutch.co. This is the 3rd award for Mobilunity: in 2019 the company was recognized as one of the top Staff Augmentation firms and in 2018 the same platform honored the company as a Global Leader among B2B service providers.



Clutch.co is a DC-based research agency that evaluates B2B companies across all continents through the detailed reviews received from the service users. Using a unique methodology, which fully reflects the company's ability to deliver and industry expertise, it compiles annual ratings of the top leaders in different categories, including IT, marketing and business services.



Being shortlisted in such a prestigious rating during these times is especially encouraging to all employees of Mobilunity, who didn't stop delivering the top level services even while working remotely. While the first half of 2020 was hectic for many IT companies around the globe, Mobilunity team successfully dealt with the challenge.



According to Cyril Samovskiy, Mobilunity CEO: "I am proud of my team at Mobilunity for showing excellent internal organization during times of crisis, by keeping a high level of transparency and displaying exceptional focus on the key advantage of our service - building lasting relationships with our clients. We not only launched a number of initiatives to show support to our current partners and their Ukrainian dedicated teams, but also managed to start collaborating with new clients by augmenting their development teams with engineers in Ukraine."



About Mobilunity

Mobilunity is a recognized provider of dedicated development teams with the head offices in Kyiv, Ukraine. Since 2010 the company has successfully built over 40 development teams for the clients from Switzerland, Germany, Netherlands, Denmark, Finland, Belgium, France, UK, Canada, USA, Israel and Japan. Mobilunity believes that a lasting partnership between the client and outstaffing service provider can be grounded only on transparency between parts and continuous investments into relationships.



To learn more please visit https://mobilunity.com/



About Clutch

Clutch is a global reviews and ratings platform founded in 2013 and based in Washington, DC, which lists B2B service providers in various service categories and helps businesses make informed choices based on verified reviews. It was recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the 500 fastest growing companies in the USA and one of the 10 fastest-growing companies in Washington, DC, as well as listed as a top 50 startup by LinkedIn.



To learn more please visit https://clutch.co/