"When people call you to fix their garage door, they have this sense of almost panic," says Wright. "When your garage door doesn't open – you feel trapped. 'How do I get my car out?' Solving that problem for people and getting them back to normal with your own two hands and elbow grease is a real rewarding feeling."



That hands-on approach is also why Wright believes his new career path is "automation-proof" – unlike the careers of many of his former colleagues in the IT world.



"Fixing machines like garage doors requires a lot of analysis, a lot of moving parts, and a certain level of creativity that will require human hands and minds to execute for a long time," says Wright. "Compare that to entry-level coding or IT jobs, customer service jobs, retail jobs – a lot those are going to be replaced by AI in the next 10-20 years. I tell my apprentices that this job will be with them as long as people have garages."



In addition to training protégés on the proper way to fix garages, Wright also provides education to prospective clients to help them feel more comfortable with the repair process. His web site, https://garagedoorrepairdfw.com, features illustrations of the parts of a garage door and potential problems for clients to troubleshoot.



Wright says he included this information after reading news stories of other garage door repair companies overcharging customers and replacing more than they needed to in order to fix the problem. He wants customers to be informed before they select a garage door repair company, whether it's his company or a competitor.



"Hearing about other companies in the area who behave badly really impacted me," says Wright. "When you go out to fix a garage door, you're helping somebody when they are in a vulnerable position. Knowing that other companies were taking advantage of people in that position really didn't sit well with me, and I wanted to do something about it."



