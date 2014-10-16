Italian Fashion Designer Paolo Iantorno Brings Luxury Stateside with His Coveted Dip Dyed Collection

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/16/2014 --Creating shoes for all occasions with a dip dye method that makes them one-of-a-kind, Paolo Shoes becomes a rarity in itself. Lead by designer Paolo Iantorno the company creates collections using an organic vegetable dye dipping process thats not only laborious but costly. Assuring the well-suited masses that shopping online for luxury brands is an exceptional idea.



Taking myriad steps, Italian artisans painstakingly create handcrafted luxury that looks and feels like supple, well-worn shoes. Made in Italy, the PAOLO Dip Dyed Shoe Collection is hand-stitched in exotic leather, vegetable dip dyed, washed with quartz crystals and dried on cedar lasts. The entire process takes four days. Due to the extensive labor and cost of the process, dip dye is usually reserved for designers like Dolce & Gabbana, Prada, Louis Vuitton, Dior, Fendi and Armani; all of which have used Iantorno’s factories in Italy. Needless to say, every PAOLO product is aptly described as ‘art wear’.



Handcrafted by artisans in twenty boutique factories across the regions of Tuscany, Marche and Naples PAOLO shoes are correctly branded as “Made in Italy”. Thinking outside the box in every regard Iantorno has brought a luxury look and feel to sneakers, driving shoes, boots, oxfords, wingtips and monk straps. Featured in distinguished publications such as Mademoiselle, Vogue and WWD Iantorno says, “We developed our dip dye process in 2011 and have had an exclusive collection for it ever since. We can mix vibrant colors together to get a camouflage-like mix that’s impossible to duplicate. It’s fashion forward with the look and feel of vintage. High-quality fashion footwear taken to a whole new level.”



Paolo Shoes is a company that manufactures high-end Italian handmade shoes, bags and accessories. Founded by Paolo Iantorno, the noted fashion designer whose work has been recognized in publications like The New York Times, The New Yorker, and Footwear News, the company is dedicated to true Italian craftsmanship. At his leadership PAOLO uses a proprietary dip dye process employed by only three factories worldwide due to its expense and laborious technique. PAOLO remains the only brand that carries an entire collection whereby the coveted process is used.



Paolo Shoes has two locations in San Francisco, California and one in Pistoia, Italy. San Francisco locations are 524 Hayes Street and 2000 Fillmore Street. Calzaturificio Paolo S.R.L. in Pistoia is located at 51015 Monsumanno Terme.



To watch a video about the Paolo Shoes dip dye process visit http://www.paoloshoes.com/company/about-paolo-shoes.



