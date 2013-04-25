Italian Style 2014 Porsche Cayman Unveiling - North Hills

Raleigh, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/25/2013 --Sophisticated & Rare in Raleigh



It isn’t often when both rich and rare combine to make a collective presence here in the Triangle with such wonderful impact. But this will soon be the case as the classic Northern Italian restaurant in Raleigh Mia Francesca, in North Hills, hosts the classic debut of what could soon be the Car of the Year with the stunning 2014 Porsche Cayman on Wednesday May 1st at 6 p.m..



There is true excitement in the air as the sophistication, engineering, and design of the brand new Cayman and its outstanding driving ability is revealed at the only restaurant in the Raleigh area which features an eclectic array of fine food, authenticity, freshness, and rustic flare that blends into the finest of casual local dining experiences.



Indeed the rich and the rare are together for one evening only!



For over 65 years, Porsche has crafted automobiles that set the company apart from all others in the industry. This unique combination of precision, balance, and agility has never been more pronounced than with this stunning new model, the 2014 Porsche Cayman.



Leith Porsche is delighted to present the car to its newest audience here in North Carolina. Justin Harkey, General Manager of Mia Francesca, has selected a perfect match of hor d’oeuvres and selected drinks for the enjoyment of everyone who attends. And of course, it is all about the most gorgeous vehicle on the planet!



Mark Wednesday, May 1st on your calendar; remember, it is just for ONE evening only. Join us as we celebrate a fine automobile debut and blend it with the finest of food, making this event one not to forget well into the summer season!



See it for yourself at Mia Francesca at North Hills on Wednesday May 1st, 2013 from 6PM - 8:30PM.



Unveiling will be at 6:45PM.



Mia Francesca Trattoria

4100 Main at North Hills StreetRaleigh, NC 27609

- Unveiling of the 2014 Cayman

- Door Prizes

- Hors d'oeuvres and Drinks

- Live Band

- Complimentary VIP Parking

- Exclusive Experience



Courtesy of Leith Porsche

(888) 367-5217

750 Auto Park Blvd.



Cary Auto Park

http://www.leithporsche.com

Showroom hours M - F 9:00AM - 8:00PM,

Sa 9:00AM - 5:00PM