Hepatitis B (HBV) can cause extremely itchy skin and a rash. These symptoms may occur “when the liver is inflamed from battling a hepatitis virus. Experts believe that skin itching in people with hepatitis is due to the accumulation of toxins (such as bilirubin) that are not effectively processed or filtered by a damaged liver.” (1) Moreover, chronic HBV can lead to “small spiderlike blood vessels visible in the skin (and) redness of the palms.” (2) These skin symptoms are outward signs of infection, although most people don’t show signs of infection at all. “Chronic hepatitis B tends to worsen, sometimes rapidly but sometimes over a period of years, leading to cirrhosis. Chronic hepatitis B also increases the risk of liver cancer.” (2)



Dr. Yamada and colleagues wrote in a study that “worldwide, an estimated two billion people have been infected with HBV and more than 240 million have chronic infections.” (3)



The Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD) recommends that people infected with the hepatitis B virus take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR. The formula of these natural antiviral products was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD in two clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. The studies showed that the Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR formula is effective against the hepatitis B virus, and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, “individuals infected with the HBV … reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR.” (4) The study authors also wrote that, “We observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms.” (4)



Both products can be ordered online on the Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR websites.



Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



Dr. Kappus wrote in a study that “the pathophysiology of these associated symptoms is mainly based on immune complex reactions that occur in the skin.” (5) The types of skin rashes that HBV can cause include lesions such as: erythematous (reddening of the skin), macular (flat lesions less than o.5 mm in diameter), maculopapular (a flat, red area on the skin that is covered with small confluent bumps), urticarial (commonly referred to as hives, is a kind of skin rash notable for pale red, raised, itchy bumps), nodular (itchy nodules on the arms or legs), or petechial lesions (small, 1 – 2 mm, red or purple spots on the skin, caused by minor hemorrhages (broken blood vessels). Dr. Kappus is from the Division of Gastroenterology, Hepatology, and Nutrition at the Virginia Commonwealth University.



In addition to annoying, and sometimes dangerous skin conditions, HBV also causes symptoms, such as: “mild fever, headache, loss of appetite, nausea, and vomiting, constant discomfort on the right side of the belly under the rib cage. (That’s where the liver is located.) Diarrhea or constipation muscle aches or joint pain, skin rash, (and) jaundice. This means that the skin and whites of the eyes look yellow. Jaundice is a major sign of liver damage. It usually appears after other symptoms have started to go away.” (6)



In light of the above information, the CBCD recommends that individuals infected with the hepatitis B virus take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.



