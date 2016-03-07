itcsales.co.uk Announced as Stockists of the New Dell Optiplex 7040 Mini Tower and Small Form Factor

Telford, Shropshire -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/07/2016 --itcsales.co.uk is proud to announce they will be a stockist of the new Dell Optiplex 7040 Mini Tower and Small Form Factor models which have been hand selected by their team of experts for unrivalled performance and value for money, and they will be rolled out by Dell to ITC as one of their preferred partners.



ITC Sales sell a wide range of new and factory refurbished laptops and computers, and the addition of the Optiplex 7040 Mini Tower and Small Form Factor models to the product range means they can continue to offer a comprehensive range of computers from Dell; from their Chromebooks right through to the business class Ultrabooks, with all needs and budgets covered for home and office use.



The Dell Optiplex 7040 Mini Tower and Small Form Factor models are powered by the latest 6th Generation Intel® Core™ processors, have 8GB of the latest DDR4 memory, up to 1TB Hard drive, an upgraded graphics card and Windows 7 Professional pre-configured (Includes Windows 10 Pro License) as well as a variety of other features designed to help you achieve better business results.



Dell is a global leader in manageable computing solutions, and ITC Sales have been providing Dell products to their customers for a number of years.



Ian of itcsales.co.uk said: "We take enormous pride in selecting and offering the market's finest machines from Dell at the UK's lowest market prices. Dell understands the complexity of supporting the wide variety of devices available in today's fast paced consumer environment. Being able to offer the Dell Optiplex 7040 Mini Tower and Small Form Factor models to our customers enables businesses of all sizes to embrace sleek and innovative designs which their workforce will be proud to use day after day."



About ITC Sales

ITC Sales offer high quality PCs and computer systems at low prices with brand new, factory refurbished and ex­demo options available. They also supply open box hardware solutions, monitors, computer systems, laptops, printers, business servers, components and accessories all for sale on their online store. All items are available for trade, retailers and end users alike, and they are proud to be a Dell Premier Partner and Dell Value Added Reseller.