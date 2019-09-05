iTechArt Named Silver Consulting Partner by Salesforce

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/05/2019 --iTechArt (itechart.com), a leading provider of custom software development services and dedicated development teams, has recently been named as a Silver Consulting Partner by Salesforce.



The Salesforce Partner Community is designed to help systems integrators and consultants implementing Salesforce solutions for their clients and provides special training and support. The designation of iTechArt at the Silver level means the company has met or exceeded Salesforce's strict requirements for customer satisfaction, certifications, and annual contract values.



For more than a decade, iTechArt has been providing Salesforce implementation and consulting services, cloud deployment, and migration to Saleforce's Lightning Experience. The company works with clients from various industries to provide customized Salesforce managed services and AppExchange application development.



"We have been focused on making massive improvements to our Salesforce team this year, so being recognized as a Salesforce Silver Partner is tangible proof that we are moving in the right direction," said iTechArt's Business Development Director Ekaterina Rusakovich. "I am so proud of our team and beyond grateful to our customers for their trust and loyalty. We look forward to continuing to help our Salesforce customers achieve maximum value from their Salesforce instance. This is only the beginning of an exciting journey with Salesforce!"



About iTechArt

Founded in 2002, iTechArt helps VC-backed startups and fast-growing tech companies create successful products by building agile-dedicated teams. The company is proficient in all things web, mobile, AI and ML, as well as blockchain and VR/AR solutions.

To learn more about iTechArt, please visit iTechArt.com.



About Salesforce

Salesforce is the global leader in Customer Relationship Management (CRM), bringing companies closer to their customers in the digital age. Founded in 1999, Salesforce enables companies of every size and industry to take advantage of powerful technologies—cloud, mobile, social, internet of things, artificial intelligence, voice and blockchain—to create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.