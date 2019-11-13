iTechArt Ranked Number 395 Fastest Growing Company in North America on Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500™

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/13/2019 --iTechArt today announced it ranked 395 on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 25th year. iTechArt grew 239 percent during this period.



iTechArt's chief executive officer, Sergei Kovalenko, credits staying in-sync with the target market and a focus on the latest technology advancements with the company's 239 revenue growth. "We're proud to be among the selected New York-based companies that made the list," he said. "Continuous leadership and recognition only reinforce our commitment to innovation and excellence. We will continue to enrich our expertise and join forces with top-minded startups to grow not only ourselves but the possibilities of the whole community. "



"This year marks the 25th anniversary of Deloitte's Technology Fast 500, so we are especially pleased to announce and congratulate the 2019 winners," said Sandra Shirai, vice chairman, Deloitte LLP, and U.S. technology, media and telecommunications leader. "Once again, we saw innovation across the board, with software companies continuing their dominance of the top 10. It's always inspiring to see how the Fast 500 companies are transforming business and the world we live and work in."



"As technology innovation trends towards 'everything as a service,' it's no surprise that software companies dominate the winners list yet again this year," said Mohana Dissanayake, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP, and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications, within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice. "What's exciting about celebrating 25 years of the Tech Fast 500 is we now have a quarter-century of innovation stories to draw and reflect upon. These are the companies that push boundaries, help organizations become more efficient and productive, and ultimately enable businesses to drive growth and revenue. We congratulate all the well-deserving winners."



About Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 25th year, Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2015 to 2018.

To be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $US50,000 and current-year operating revenues of at least $US5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.



About iTechArt

iTechArt, a leading custom software development company, helps VC-backed startups and fast-moving tech companies build innovative and competitive solutions.

Since 2002, iTechArt has been laser-focused on web, mobile, big data, QA and testing, and DevOps projects, at the same time grasping such booming technologies as IoT, AI and blockchain.

Thanks to the broad vertical expertise in multiple sectors, iTechArt has created a number of its own products that have gained market acceptance and recognition from users around the world.

To learn more, please visit our website https://www.itechart.com/



About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.