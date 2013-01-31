Itonis Inc.&Jammin Java Corp. Trend Analysis Research: (OTCPINK: ITNS), (OTCQB: JAMN)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/31/2013 --Itonis Inc. (OTCPINK: ITNS) opened at $0.03 and oscillated in the range of $0.01 and $0.03 in the latest trading session. It is at $0.0102 down 57.85 percent from its previous close of $0.02. ItonisInc shows neutral trend and the stock’s first resistance level is at $0.02. Upon breaching this level, the stock may touch $0.03. On the downside, it may slip to $0.01. Itonis Inc. has traded 29.060 million shares in the current trading session so far.



The company is a development stage outfit. The company was earlier known as Kenshou Inc. and it changed its name in 2005. The company is based out of California.



Jammin Java Corp. (OTCQB: JAMN) traded in the range of $0.22 and $0.41 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $0.38 and is currently at $0.25, down 34.21 percent from its previous close of $0.38. Jammin Java recorded the volume of 1.423 million shares, significantly higher than its average daily trading volume of 365K shares, thus showing bearish trend. The stock has overall bearish trend as per its MACD chart and the stock is likely to maintain the streak.



Jammin Java is based out of California and it was formed in 2004.



