iTribe Social Receives Six Awards for Their Mental Health Campaign, Competing with 2,000 Entries from 42 Countries

Vaughan, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/11/2019 --iTribe Social is proud to announce they have recently received six Platinum, Gold, and Silver awards for their Mental Health Awareness Campaign. The awards were given at the MUSE Creative Awards 2019, for the team's creativity, superior visual content delivery, and impact.



Over 4,000 entries from 42 countries across the world were received, from which iTribe Social was selected through a tight process. The awards included advertising agencies with top clients like Netflix, Disney Channel, Warner Brothers, Ford, and Bank of America.



iTribe Social's five-person team are small in number, but they have been able to produce powerful visual advertising that has impacted audiences.



Visit http://www.itribesocial.com/ to learn more about the services that iTribe Social provides.



"With vetted panelists, tough criteria, blind judging processes, and strict bylaws limiting the number of winners, only the best entries receive this coveted statuette," said Kenjo Ong, CEO of both the Muse Creative and Muse Design Awards.



iTribe combines disruptive ideas, modern production tools, and creative expertise to produce visual content that gets attention. Surprisingly, these videos which are usually around 70 seconds only cost them about $3,000 to make, which is an amazing feat on its own. The company focuses on value and the right impressions, to deliver the kind of content that speaks directly to the audience.



"The iTribe team will always push itself to produce content that rises above the noise and drives results for our clients' marketing and brand awareness goals. The awards we received also reinforce that bigger isn?t better. Creativity, passion, talent, and disruptive strategy are the combo that rises above - and we have that in spades," says Michael D Smith of iTribe Social.



About iTribe Social Inc.

iTribe Social is a media company that prides itself in providing disruptive strategies to help create powerful visual content for their customers. With their combined forty years of experience, the team works together to deliver highly effective advertising campaigns with proven results. They also help each client design customized content that will tell convincing and inspiring stories specific to each business. For more information, please contact 647-723-6113, Info@itribesocial.com, or visit http://www.itribesocial.com.