It's a Skin-Tastic Holiday Event—Experience Skin Remodelling with Morpheus8

Skin remodelling, sometimes called subdermal remodelling, is the new celebrity beauty trend being touted by everyone from Kim K to Amanda Holden. There's a good reason, too. It works. Morpheus8 targets subdermal layers of the skin to remodel collagen on the face and body. It's not surgical and stimulates the production of collagen and elastin for skin that appears smoother and tightened in a very natural-looking way.



The Morpheus8 combines two powerful anti-ageing treatments that have been staples in the medical-aesthetics industry for a long time—microneedling and radiofrequency.



Microneedling and radiofrequency both work to stimulate the production of collagen and elastin inside the body—these are what the body uses to create skin, so they help the skin rebuild itself from the inside out. The handheld device on the Morpheus8 is particularly effective because it uses gold-plated needles to channel the RF microneedle treatment deep into the dermis. The radiofrequency treatment works to tighten and contour while the production of new collagen, elastin, and hyaluronic acid leaves skin looking firmer, smoother, hydrated, and lifted.



Clients of Dr. Kamani's clinic who have already tried the Morpheus8 also report a slight difference in volume. Overall, they say skin looks healthier and tighter, with a more even texture and fewer pores.



Even better, Morpheus8 is non-surgical, so while a little redness is common, this usually subsides after 24 hours, depending on the patient and the depth of treatment.



Morpheus8 has already gained tremendous popularity. People around the globe have been experiencing skin remodelling treatments and raving about the results. To celebrate the arrival of the Morpheus8 in her clinic, Dr. Kamani is holding a special introductory event for clients who want to learn more.



The event and demonstration of Morpheus8 is scheduled for Dec 9th at Dr. Kamani's clinic in Kitsilano. Those interested in skin remodelling are welcome to attend for a Q&A and light refreshments. In the interest of keeping the event COVID-safe, an RSVP is required. All attendees will also receive a special promotional offer.



About Dr. Roz Kamani

Dr. Roz Kamani has been a respected expert in Medical Aesthetics for over thirteen years. Her Kitsilano-based skin care clinic offers many sought-after treatments and procedures, such as Botox to treat facial and neck wrinkles, injectable dermal fillers for facial contouring, as well as volume enhancement and non-surgical facelifts. Dr. Kamani is recognized as one of Vancouver's premier Botox specialists and has advanced training in Medical Aesthetics. She is dedicated to revealing, protecting, and enhancing her patients' full health and beauty potential.



