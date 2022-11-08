IT's Going to Be Hard to Top This: Amazing Spaces® Celebrates a Construction Milestone at Its Newest Property

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/08/2022 --Amazing Spaces® Storage Centers, Houston area's premiere provider of personal, business, and wine storage, has officially topped off the frame of their 6th storage property. The company celebrated this milestone with members of the building's construction crew, Rowland Construction. Conveniently located at the intersection of Buffalo Speedway and the Southwest Freeway, this impressive 10-story luxurious storage property will continue the company's legacy of creating remarkable storage experiences. And yes, you read that correctly – at 10 stories, Amazing Spaces newest property will be one of the tallest self storage building in the United States!



In true Amazing Spaces fashion, the array of amenities, including tamperproof security alarms on every storage unit, 24/7 alarm monitoring, digital security cameras, covered drive-thru unloading/loading zones, easy-to-navigate hallways, individually ventilated climate controlled units, complementary conference room with Wi-Fi, revolutionary wine storage, as well as stunning retail center with a comprehensive inventory of moving supplies, all stack up to a truly remarkable experience. This new property is currently trending to open ahead of schedule in Spring 2023. The company is taking reservations for those who want first dibs on spaces at this beautiful property!



Amazing Spaces has been a leading provider of high-quality storage solutions for residents of Houston and surrounding localities since 1998. Amazing Spaces is ranked in the top 100 National Operators and is the elite choice in storage for neighborhoods throughout the Houston area. The upscale storage properties offer contemporary solutions for self-storage, wine storage, RV and boat storage, packing and moving supplies, and more. Find out more details or rent a space online at AmazingSpaces.com.