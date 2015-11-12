Mansfield, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/12/2015 --Miller Recycling Corporation celebrates National Recycling Day not just on November 15th, but every day. Randy Miller, president of the 70-year-old company, says "we have always strived to minimize our carbon footprint by instilling processes that emphasized efficiency and sustainability. The company has taken steps including the installation of energy efficient lighting and motor controllers, and in 2013 installed a 300kW 1200 panel roof mounted solar array at our Mansfield facility." The system generates enough electricity to power 30 average homes, and is utilized by the facility to offset up to 90% of its own traditional energy needs. The system will annually eliminate over a half million pounds of carbon dioxide, equivalent to removing over 70 cars from the road.



National Recycling Day is a reminder for companies to step back and think not just about recycling, but also how they can do more to reduce their impact on the environment, and become a more sustainable member of not only the community, but the environment and the planet.



Make sure you ask these questions:



How can we reduce the amount of energy, water, and solid waste we generate?

Can we reduce the amount of packaging, paper, and plastics we use?

Do we "reduce, reuse, recycle"?



Miller Recycling Corporation has working with hundreds of companies helping them address these questions. Through the proper analysis of your waste stream, the company is able target what material can and should be recycled, and devise and efficient and cost effective program to meet their individual needs.



About Miller Recycling Corporation

Operating since 1940, Miller Recycling is a third generation company with the experience required to assist with all paper, metals, plastics, and electronics recycling requirements. Northeast Data Destruction, our NAID "AAA" Certified confidential shredding division, will securely process all your sensitive documents, files, media, hard drives, tapes, CD's, off spec products and storage components.