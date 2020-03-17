Somersworth, NH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/17/2020 --With invaluable life lessons as well as inspiring stories strewn throughout, It's Not Over, by Joshua Gagnon is for anyone who somewhere along the journey of life has lost hope or gotten discouraged. The book wrestles with the many obstacles we may face when pursuing God's plan for our life, wrapping them in hope and redemption, and offering readers the courage to go after big, bold dreams from God again.



Mark Batterson, New York Times Bestselling Author of The Circle Maker, Chase the Lion, and Whisper, notes, "Josh Gagnon has a unique anointing on his life. He has dared to dream God-sized dreams, and God has done what He does—immeasurably more than all we could ask or imagine. If you need to dream again, this book is for you."



Joshua Gagnon, the Founding and Lead Pastor of Next Level Church has faced his fair share of challenges. From the beginning, his dream of opening a loving, relevant, life-giving church in New England was doomed to failure according to every statistic and expert strategy; New England is notoriously known in the Christian world as the "Pastor's Graveyard." But, by God's grace and Joshua's story of incredible faith and endurance, Next Level Church has survived and thrived for over 11 years now, with no signs of slowing down any time soon.



It is out of his learnings with Next Level Church and many other experiences that Gagnon's new book, It's Not Over: Leaving Behind Disappointment and Learning to Dream Again, was born.



According to Jon Acuff, New York Times Bestselling Author of Finish: Give Yourself the Gift of Done, "Joshua Gagnon is a fresh and timely voice in the Church… All of us need a roadmap and reminder to keep dreaming big, God-sized dreams. That's Joshua. He's the right voice, right now, to bring this book to life."



It's Not Over was released by Thomas Nelson on February 25, 2020 and is available wherever books are sold and at www.itsnotover.com.



About Joshua Gagnon

Joshua Gagnon is the Founding and Lead Pastor of Next Level Church, a multisite church with locations throughout the East Coast. As a rising star in the Christian Leadership world, Joshua has spoken at many leadership conferences and events and hosts the Joshua Gagnon Leadership Podcast to equip and encourage both ministry and business leaders. Learn more about Joshua at www.joshuagagnon.com.



Contact:

Walt Robbins

207-239-5601

walt.robbins@nextlevel.church