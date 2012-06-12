ITS-NY Announces 2012 Project of the Year Award Winners

Saratoga Springs, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/12/2012 --The Intelligent Transportation Society of New York (ITS-NY) has announced the 2012 ITS-NY Project of the Year Winners at its Nineteenth Annual Meeting and Technology Exhibition in Saratoga Springs, NY.



“These winning projects feature Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) and technologies at work in New York State to improve traveler mobility and safety, as well as the efficiency of New York State’s transportation system across all modes of travel,” said Dr. Isaac Takyi, ITS-NY President. Winning Projects were announced in the following ITS award categories:



On The Go! Travel Station/Kiosk - Outstanding Project of the Year in Advanced Traveler Information Systems

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority, New York City Transit, Metro-North Railroad, Long Island Rail Road, Cisco Corporation, Comark, and Antenna Design piloted a “first in the world” interactive, touch screen travel information kiosk that is “super user friendly,” has a modem, advanced design and an innovative concept of centrally feeding to it real-time information about transit services in New York City. The full rollout is being planned for 468 New York City subway stations.



Midtown In Motion – Outstanding Project of the Year in Advanced Traffic Management Systems

The New York City Department of Transportation, Econolite/CBH Inc., FHWA, KLD, Peek Traffic, and TransCore implemented this cutting edge project to promote multimodal mobility in the Midtown Core of Manhattan. The application integrates various ITS technologies to improve travel and mobility in a challenging urban environment utilizing Active Traffic Management and the full capabilities of the NYCDOT ITS infrastructure -- advanced solid-state traffic controllers, network of sensors (video, microwave, electronic toll collection readers), wireless communication system, and the New York City Traffic Control System.



NY5 Bus Rapid Transit - Outstanding Project of the Year in Advanced Public Transport Systems

The Capital District Transportation Authority, Creighton Manning Engineering, and IBI Group implemented this first upstate Bus Rapid Transit project to provide faster, more reliable bus service along the 17-mile Route 5 corridor between downtown Schenectady and downtown Albany -- a significant component of the Capital District’s transportation system carrying both the highest arterial traffic volumes and the greatest number of transit riders in the region. The project included cutting edge technology such as light rail transit signal indications, transit signal priority, real-time passenger information displays, GPS-based mobile data communication on the buses, CCTV monitoring, and a gateway to the existing fiber network. The corridor’s first exclusive bus queue jump lanes were also constructed.



ATM IDEAS Upgrade - Outstanding ITS Project of the Year in Cross-Cutting ITS Issues

Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) Bridges & Tunnels and Transdyn, Inc. completed the ATM IDEAS Upgrade earlier this year, overhauling the entire Advanced Traffic Management System used to manage traffic on all nine MTA Bridges and Tunnels facilities. The system allows each facility to operate independently while ensuring central control from the Operations Command and Control Center, and provides a real time status of all facility traffic and incident related activities with full access to traffic cameras, VMS/VSLS, Lane Status, Lane Use Signal Control, and weather sensor data and alarms.



The Intelligent Transportation Society of New York (http://www.its-ny.org ) is the State Chapter in New York of the national Intelligent Transportation Society of America. ITS-NY is a non-lobbying, non-profit, 501(c)3 organization of public, private, and academic sector organizations having an interest in the research, deployment, and operation of Intelligent Transportation Systems in New York.