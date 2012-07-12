ITS-NY Receives Membership Increase Award and Welcomes 6 New Members

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/12/2012 --The Intelligent Transportation Society of New York (ITS-NY) was recognized by ITS America recently by receiving the Division 1 First Place Award for Membership Growth. Continuing this award-winning pattern, ITS-NY is pleased to welcome 6 organizations as new members during the second quarter of 2012. Recent new members include: Highway Tech; Hewlett-Packard; Microsoft Corporation; Proxim Wireless; Transdyn Controls, Inc.; and Xerox.



