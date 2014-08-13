itSHOWCASE Scheduled to Appear at the Royal Armouries Museum, Leeds

Hampshire, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/13/2014 --itSHOWCASE events are free to attend and enable buyers of Accounting, MRP, Estimating, BIM, CAD, Project and Document Management software to meet potential suppliers. Tickets to any itSHOWCASE event can be obtained at no cost with the completion of a short registration form.



On Tuesday 14th October 2014 itSHOWCASE will be helping Senior Executives, IT Managers, Business Owners, Finance Directors and Department Heads to identify potential software suppliers and get to know them – ‘face-to-face'. The event will be located at The Royal Armouries Museum, Armouries Drive, Leeds LS10 1LT. The Leeds event will be open from 10am to 2pm.



On this page The Royal Armouries Museum say, “The Royal Armouries Museum is located at Clarence Dock, only a short distance from the centre of Leeds, West Yorkshire.” The Museum provides travel directions for car, bus, bicycle and even boat users.



About itSHOWCASE

itSHOWCASE say their events showcase solutions for every situation and enable decision makers to get advice from experts. The company state that their aim is to “bring global solutions to regional venues” and they currently have events scheduled for major cities around the UK. Cities that itSHOWCASE currently has events scheduled for include Birmingham, Glasgow, London, Manchester and Bristol.



More information on upcoming itSHOWCASE events can be found here