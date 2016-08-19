iTunes Releases Bne IntelliNews Podcasts

Beverly, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/19/2016 --Now available on iTunes is a new series of podcasts by BNE INTELLINEWS that analyze business and political news in emerging markets.



You can subscribe directly on iTunes at http://bit.ly/bne-intellinews and the podcasts are also available on our main news portal http://www.intellinews.com/podcasts/ and on SoundCloud at https://soundcloud.com/bne-intellinews.



The podcasts feature interviews with thought leaders in emerging markets investing such as Jim Rogers and Sturgeon Capital, as well as in-depth discussions with other experts including bne IntelliNews editors and analysts working in the field.



"bne IntelliNews podcasts are produced by our correspondents, whom are all regional specialists. Most have lived and worked in the places they cover for at least a decade or are the best local journalists. We draw on their experience and contacts to deliver insightful, forward-looking analyses of where each country is going, putting news events in context" said Ben Aris, bne IntelliNews Editor-in-Chief.



About bne IntelliNews

bne IntelliNews publishes business news and data on emerging markets. bne IntelliNews content provides pragmatic and actionable information for investors and companies, including news coverage of Eastern Europe, Central Asia, Africa and the Middle East.



A New Sparta company, bne IntelliNews is the combination of bne Media (the publisher of bne magazine founded in 2006) and Emerging Markets Direct (the parent publisher of the IntelliNews newswire founded in 1998). Both companies were aquired and merged in 2014 by Jerome Booth's New Sparta. bne IntelliNews is independently owned and operated, with significant stakes held by Ben Aris, James Hammond, Nicholas Watson and Liam Halligan.



Other bne IntelliNews products include:



bne IntelliNews Magazine — Our flagship monthly print title bne IntelliNews covers business news and politics in more than 30 Eastern European and Eurasian countries.



IntelliNews Pro — Our premium business newswire covering Eastern Europe, Central Asia, Africa and the Middle East.