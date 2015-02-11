ItWorks! Way Award 2014 Goes to Debbie and David Sasek

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/11/2015 --ItWorks! Global, with headquarters located in Palmetto, Florida awarded the coveted ItWorks! Way Award to Independent Distributors Debbie and David Sasek.



The award was announced during this year's Limelite Conference in Orlando FL, taking both Debbie and David, who have worked with ItWorks! for 8 years, completely by surprise.



Founded in 2001, It Works! Global is one of the world's fastest-growing skin care and nutrition direct sales companies. Inc. magazine ranked It Works! No. 290 on its Inc. 500 list for 2014, and the company is enjoying a 1,565-percent growth over the past three years. It Works! currently pays commissions to more than 90,000 independent distributors in 19 countries.



"The first national conference I attended 8 years ago, there were only about 85 people attending. This year when we received the award we were looking out at 15,000 people from stage! We have experienced first hand the powerful growth and amazing opportunities that ItWorks! offers to their distributors. The unveiling of the award is always a surprise and we were thrilled when they announced our names. It is so exciting to be a part of the ItWorks family." said Debbie Sasek.



The ItWorks! Way Award is given each year to a distributor who embodies the ItWorks! culture, which centers itself on friendship, fun, freedom, living debt-free and giving hope to others. The winner of the award is an Independent Distributor who stands out as a leader within their company, team and community. The candidate is also someone who actively lends assistance and guidance to anyone and everyone that needs it. And above all else, they exemplify the ItWorks! Way and values in both their personal and professional lives.



Debbie and Dave Sasek were honored to be selected for this year's award. They have long been leading examples of the ItWorks! culture. In 2013, they were inducted into the Millionaires Club. As the owners of Skinny Black Dress, Ambassador Diamonds, Top Money Earners and successful Independent Distributors, they have taken the opportunities offered by ItWorks! and spread them to the community around them.



"I started this business part-time 8 years ago with a goal to earn enough for free product and then quickly increased that goal to $500 a month in order to pay off credit cards. This home based business has become our vehicle for financial freedom and happiness. We are excited to empower other people with the hope we have found in ItWorks! The ItWorks! business is an opportunity for anyone, no matter your age or background. Your Journey is your journey! All you have to do is take advantage of it. The plans for continued growth in 2015 and the future will increase our ability to bring more people along on this awesome journey," said Debbie Sasek.



The cutting edge ItWorks Mobile App was also announced at the conference along with international expansion plans for the year. Topping the list is an all-natural energy drink that will be released in early March 2015. As Dave said, "It's an exciting time to be a part of the company. We have the product line and business opportunity that people are looking for."



Walking away from the National Sales Conference, Debbie and David Sasek are more excited than ever to share the good news of their good fortune. "It's something we believe in, which makes doing what we do all the satisfying," Debbie says of working with ItWorks!



The entrepreneurial spirit of the Sasek's, as recognized on the national and international level of ItWorks! is inspiring people all over America and internationally to take a chance on themselves and their dreams. To learn more about ItWorks! products, the Sasek's and their story, please visit SkinnyBlackDress.com or you can email Debbie directly at debbie@skinnyblackdress.com



