Ivmax Is an Innovative New Toothbrush with the Toothpaste Right Inside the Handle

Tooth brushing is an essential daily task, enabling people to keep their teeth clean and their mouths healthy. However, not all toothbrushes are as effective as others. The ivmax is an innovative new toothbrush that is perfect for traveling.



This unique toothbrush stores the toothpaste inside the handle of the brush, dispensing just the right amount as needed. Users simply need to turn a dial to dispense a dentist-approved amount of toothpaste. The toothpaste comes up right through the head of the brush. The toothpaste pods are designed not to waste a single drop of toothpaste, and the pods are recyclable for easy disposal. Each pod holds enough toothpaste for 30 cleanings.



The ivmax is constructed from stainless steel for strength and durability, as well as a sleek, stylish appearance. It also includes a head cover to protect the bristles from dust and dirt. The heads are interchangeable, making it easy for multiple users to share the same base. A Y-membrane within the brush head stimulates the user's gums while they brush, and it also prevents water from making its way into the toothpaste receptacle.



Users can choose between three different brush heads in varying levels of softness. This way, the ivmax can accommodate users with a variety of sensitivity needs. Users can also select their preferred style of toothpaste. In addition to standard toothpaste options, variations for sensitive teeth and whitening are also available. Aside from the basic stainless steel finish, users can also get an ivmax in a rose gold finish or in solid 18-karat gold.



The ivmax team has already developed a working prototype and is ready to move forward with full-scale production. To raise the necessary funds, they have launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo with a funding goal of $50,000. At the time of this release, the campaign had already surpassed its goal, bringing in more than $66,000. The campaign will continue until October 31, 2018.



Campaign backers can get a stainless steel or rose gold ivmax for contributions of $85 or more. This represents a 43-percent discount off the expected retail price of $150. The solid gold version will retail for $5,500, but campaign backers can get their hands on one for $5,000. The creators of ivmax expect to deliver rewards to backers in May 2019.