IWishIKnew Campaign for Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month This September

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/29/2018 --September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. The American Cancer Society estimates one in 78 women will be diagnosed with ovarian cancer in their lifetime. In the United States alone, there will be over 22,000 new cases of ovarian cancer diagnosed this year and over 14,000 women will die from the disease. Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month is an opportunity for organizations and people to spread awareness and education about ovarian cancer.



This year, the Foundation for Women's Cancer (FWC), SHARE Cancer Support, National Ovarian Cancer Coalition (NOCC) and Tell Every Amazing Lady (T.E.A.L.®) are collaborating on a national social media campaign featuring the voices of real people. Survivors, patients, medical staff, advocates and friends are encouraged to post messages about what they want the public to know about ovarian cancer using #IWishIKnew throughout the month.



"I was diagnosed with ovarian cancer and BRCA2. My family was tested soon after, and now we know they all carry the BRCA2 gene and they can monitor and minimize their risk. Genetic testing is so important." – Mary Beth, stage 3C, diagnosed 2013



Ovarian cancer has been called the "silent killer" because its symptoms were thought to be undetectable until it reached the later stages. Recent studies have shown the following symptoms are much more likely to occur in women with ovarian cancer than women in the general population:



- Bloating

- Pelvic or abdominal pain

- Trouble eating or feeling full quickly

- Feeling the need to urinate urgently or often



"Ovarian cancer is not totally silent. It whispers and needs to be heard. Learn the symptoms, the risks, and what you can do to help prevent getting it. Stay educated! Most importantly, don't ignore any symptom, no matter how vague. Listen to your body." – Pam, stage 3C, diagnosed 2004



Aside from sharing knowledge and creating a sense of community, this campaign serves as a reminder not to ignore even minor symptoms and to seek a gynecologic oncologist who can manage cancer care from diagnosis to completion of treatment.



"Women diagnosed with this disease are living longer, and some of us have not recurred. We have actually survived to hear gynecologic oncologists use the word 'cured' for late-state ovarian cancer. Miraculous." – Andrea, stage 3C, diagnosed 1996



Learn more about the #IWishIKnew campaign and how to get involved at iwishiknewovca.com.



About FWC

The Foundation for Women's Cancer (FWC) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to increasing research, education and awareness about gynecologic cancer risk, prevention, early detection and optimal treatment. The FWC is the official foundation of the Society of Gynecologic Oncology (SGO). Learn more at foundationforwomenscancer.org.



About SHARE

SHARE is a national nonprofit that supports, educates, and empowers women affected by breast or ovarian cancer, with a special focus on medically underserved communities. Learn more at sharecancersupport.org.



About NOCC

The mission of the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition (NOCC) is to save lives by fighting tirelessly to prevent and cure ovarian cancer and to improve the quality of life for survivors. Learn more at ovarian.org.



About T.E.A.L.®

Tell Every Amazing Lady About Ovarian Cancer Louisa M. McGregor Ovarian Cancer Foundation's mission is to promote public awareness and education of the signs, symptoms and risk factors of ovarian cancer, while providing support to survivors and raising funds for research in order to find the cure for ovarian cancer. Learn more at tealwalk.org and telleveryamazinglady.org.