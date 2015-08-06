IZAK, LLC Launches Website Offering Quality Electronic Cigarettes and Electronic Cigarette Accessories

Weston, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/06/2015 --R.A. Beck is proud to announce the creation and launch of a new website venture, http://www.TruJoyECigs.com. The website carries products including electronic cigarette systems, e liquids, and modifications for electronic cigarette systems. Beck was inspired to start the website by the desire to offer these items to the people who needed them. Since vaping is starting to become more and more popular, Beck decided that it would be good to offer products for vaping online.



There are many excellent e cigarette products featured within the merchandise of TruJoyECigs.com. The website offers products including e cigarette liquid, mod batteries, Kanger starter clearomizers, Gemstone e juice, Innokin iTaste kits, and much more. In the future, Beck plans to continue adding products as new and popular ones emerge on the market. By continuing to add the new products, Beck will ensure that the website is able to provide customers with the latest items that they might want to buy.



Providing a nice looking site that is easy to use is very important to Beck regarding TruJoyECigs.com. The website is built with lots of great color and nice pictures of all of the products. It is also divided into several categories to make it so that customers are able to more easily find the products that they need without looking through a lot of unrelated products as well.



To complement the main website, Beck is also launching a blog located at http://www.ECigNeedsBlog.com



The blog will cover topics that are related to electronic cigarettes and vaping. Beck will be talking about the different products offered on the site, what sets the different products apart from other ones, and how these products can be used as part to the vaping experience. The purpose of the blog is to give customers additional information about the products that they can use to decide which products are the right ones for them.



About TruJoyECigs.com

TruJoyECigs.com, a division of IZAK, LLC, is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur R.A. Beck.



R.A. Beck

http://www.TruJoyECigs.com

715-298-0198



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com