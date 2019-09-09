J. Christopher Zainey, Jr., Joins the Lambert Firm

New Orleans, LA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/09/2019 --The Lambert Firm is pleased to welcome Jay Christopher Zainey, Jr. ("Chris") as its newest partner!



Zainey has proven himself as a tireless protector of his clients and the community at large. His legal practice focuses on maritime law/Jones Act cases, wrongful death cases, general personal injury cases, motor vehicle accidents, complex tort litigation (including Multi-District Litigation), governmental affairs/government representation and business disputes.



Before entering private practice, Zainey previously served as a Federal Judicial Law Clerk to United States District Court Judge James J. Brady of the United States District Court for the Middle District of Louisiana.



"It is an honor to serve as an advocate for those who may be unable to speak up for themselves," Zainey said. "I know a case has been successful when I have positively impacted my client's life and given them the access to justice that they may have otherwise never received."



A Passion for Seeking Justice

For more than 40 years, The Lambert Firm has passionately pursued justice on behalf of maritime workers who have been injured on the job. Zainey shares this passion for bringing justice to those who need it most.



"Chris joining our firm as its newest partner is a natural fit given our specialty in maritime law," said Hugh Lambert, founding partner of The Lambert Firm. "Chris is already a highly skilled, well-respected offshore injury and maritime attorney, and we hope to provide an environment for him to expand his practice further and help even more seamen put their lives back together after incidents that were not their fault. I'm very excited about the future of our firm and Chris is going to be a big part of it going forward."



Zainey has successfully litigated hundreds of diverse and complex cases over the course of his career, including working with the Plaintiff's Steering Committee's Trial and Deposition Teams after the 2010 Deepwater Horizon explosion and subsequent oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico. Additionally, he pursued justice on behalf of New Orleans Saints legend Jonathan Vilma against the National Football League and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. Currently, in addition to several other noteworthy matters, Chris represents multiple government entities against opioid manufacturers and distributors in the national prescription opiate litigation in an effort to help abate the monumental opioid problem currently ravaging our nation.



Serving His Community

"Everyone knows that Chris is a great maritime lawyer," said Cayce Peterson, managing partner. "What people may not know as much is how great of a person he is and how much he does for his community, which he would say encompasses all of South Louisiana and most of the Gulf Coast. Chris's commitment to public service for the less fortunate sets the standard for the rest of us and inspires us to act in kind to help those in need around us, particularly given the unique set of skills that we have as lawyers, paralegals and legal support workers in the extended legal community. We're all flattered that Chris saw our firm as a place that would embrace the ideals he strives to achieve."



Zainey is a long-time volunteer with Homeless Experience Legal Protection (HELP), an organization that provides pro bono legal assistance to homeless individuals.



He also demonstrates a passion for service to his community outside the courtroom as well. He serves on the Board of Directors of St. Andrew's Village, a residential and working community for adults with developmental disabilities, and serves as a coach/buddy for adults with special needs in the Miracle League New Orleans basketball and baseball programs.



"Chris's vast maritime experience, his dedication to providing exemplary services to his clients, and his collaborative attitude will be a great fit with our firm," said Jacki Smith, also a partner at The Lambert Firm. "We are excited to welcome him as a partner."



