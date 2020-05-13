J. Crew Bankruptcy Proofs of Claim to Be Filed

Chesterfield, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/13/2020 --J. Crew Group Inc. ("J. Crew") is seeking to restructure its debt under chapter 11 of the bankruptcy code as the retailer suffers amid flagging sales due to the corona pandemic. The pandemic sales slump only exacerbated J. Crew's woes related to its heavy debt burden.



J. Crew filed for bankruptcy on May 4, 2020 in the Eastern District of Virginia, Richmond Division. J. Crew's bankruptcy cases are being jointly administered under its chapter 11 case identified as Chinos Holdings, Inc., case numbered 20-32181. J. Crew's cases are pending before the Honorable Keith Phillips.



The deadline for the filing of proofs of claim against J. Crew has yet to be established by the bankruptcy court. Filing a proof of claim can be deceptively difficult and may require the assistance of an experienced attorney. In fact, an improperly filed or late filed proof of claim will cause a creditor to forfeit their bankruptcy claim. Omni Agent Solutions has been set as J. Crew's noticing and claims agent. Should you choose to file a proof of claim form now, completed forms can be sent to the following address:



Chinos Holdings, Inc. Claims Processing

c/o Omni Agent Solutions

5955 De Soto Ave., Suite 100

Woodland Hills, CA 91367



J. Crew operated 182 J. Crew-branded stores, 140 Madewell stores and 170 factory stores as of March 2, 2020.



Ronald Page (http://rpagelaw.com) is a corporate bankruptcy attorney based in Richmond, Virginia. Ronald Page, PLC has extensive experience representing secured and unsecured creditors in bankruptcy proceedings. Please contact Ronald Page, a Richmond Virginia Bankruptcy Attorney (http://rpagelaw.com/), if you need assistance protecting your interests in J. Crew's bankruptcy.



Contact Information

Ronald Page, PLC

http://rpagelaw.com

P.O. Box 73087

N. Chesterfield, VA 23235

(804) 562-8704