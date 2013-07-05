Buffalo, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/05/2013 --J John Sebastian is excited to announce an expansion of the firm to serve more courts and areas throughout the Greater Buffalo Area.



Sebastian a former prosecutor, recognized as one of the most dedicated criminal defense lawyers in Buffalo New York, initially focused on serving clients charged with crimes in the Buffalo City Courthouse. Due to an increasing number of individuals seeking quality legal representation, the firm is expanding to serve other sections of the Greater Buffalo Area.



J John Sebastian Attorney has a clear philosophy - to aggressively defend its clients against criminal charges with unmatched dedication to achieve exceptional results. This philosophy has helped numerous citizens maintain their liberty and quality of life.



J John Sebastian Attorney will now be actively handling criminal cases in all outlying parts of the Greater Buffalo Area including: Amhert, Cheektowaga, Tonawanda, West Seneca, Genesee County, Niagara County, Elma, Hamburg, Wheatfield, Depew, Lancaster, Clarence, Alden and other areas.



According to J John Sebastian, "I am very excited to expand my criminal defense services beyond Buffalo City Court and into all parts of the Greater Buffalo, New York Area in order to actively defend citizens accused of criminal offenses in these areas."



“A criminal case can turn your life upside down. If you think that the charges levied on you are unjust, or the punishment aimed at you is overwhelming and severe, a qualified criminal lawyer can help you in fighting against these charges and save you a lot of emotional pain and can secure your future.”



A University of Buffalo freshman who recently employed J John Sebastian's services gave this account of his experience:



“...John represented me in court for a felony charge. He had an excellent understanding of the charges as well as court process, which immediately gave me peace of mind...someone who knows what they are doing.



The fee he charged was more than fair. One main thing was that John was very compassionate and understanding of my situation, which made the annoying court process slightly easier for me to go through.



The outcome of the case was exactly what I was looking for. It couldn't have turned out any better. John dodged a huge bullet for me and got a felony charge off my record, case is sealed, and now nothing is on my record. I would definitely recommend John's services to anyone who is facing charges in court....”



J John Sebastian believes it is the quality of representation not the quantity of cases. This allows him to personally handle all of his cases in a thoroughly prepared manner and not delegate a case to a junior less experienced lawyer. . He believes the client, criminal attorney is a very personal relationship based on trust and integrity and hiring an attorney you believe in is of utmost importance. - See more at: www.buffalocriminalattorney.iconosites.com.



If you are searching for a criminal defense attorney in the Greater Buffalo Area or for more information on J John Sebastian please contact the firm at 716-362-1146.



About J John Sebastian

J John Sebastian is a former Assistant District Attorney and former Legal Aid Society Attorney who started practicing criminal law in 1991 in the NYC Metro Area. Over the years Sebastian has successfully represented individuals charged with various offenses including Drug Possession and Sale, DWI, Embezzlement, Homicide, Attempted Murder, Robbery, Larceny, Domestic Violence, Fraud, Prostitution, Criminal Mischief, Aggravated Unlicensed and just about every other type of criminal charge.