J John Sebastian Attorney Secures Plea for Motorist Charged with Cell Phone Ticket

Buffalo, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/20/2013 --Recently J John Sebastian represented a motorist in a local Buffalo NY area town court on the charge of New York Vehicle and Traffic Law 1225-c, Use of Mobile Telephone. The motorist was from out of state and was unfamiliar with the NY law banning use of cell phones while driving.



Upon retaining J John Sebastian's services, Mr Sebastian filed a Notice of Appearance and Not Guilty plea on behalf of the client. Additionally, a timely Demand for Supporting Deposition was made.



The motorist did not attend the hearing but instead appeared by an affidavit prepared by his lawyer. After extensive negotiation by J John Sebastian with the Town Prosecutor the matter was settled and the motorist was allowed to enter a plea to a reduced and amended charge of "illegal parking", a non-moving violation that carried no points against his license.



The motorist gave the following account: " Attorney J John Sebastian helped me out of a difficult position and I am grateful for his knowledge and guidance and will always use a hands free device in the future .."



Attorney J John Sebastian stated "distracted driving has become a very serious charge in NY State that can have dramatic effects on your ability to maintain a drivers license. It is important to consult with an experienced traffic attorney if you are so charged.."