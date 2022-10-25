J & L Door Service, Inc. Is a Renowned Service Provider of Commercial Door Installation in Chesterland and Cleveland, Ohio

Chesterland, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/25/2022 --J & L Door Service, Inc. is a reputed service provider of commercial door installation in Chesterland and Cleveland, Ohio. Through this company, one can install high-quality door systems at their business premise efficiently yet cost-effectively. To make sure that a business operates smoothly without any expensive interruptions, J & L Door Service, Inc. offers offer 24-hour emergency service. Downtime can be costly for almost any business, and hence it is better to get problems fixed at once. A broken spring can render a commercial door inoperable, leading to a loss in productivity and a high cost of downtime. The J & L Door Service, Inc. team can promptly replace the broken springs and rebuild the spring barrel to get the door operational as soon as possible. Being a customer-focused business, they place the clients' needs above all.



National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) recommends that fire doors be tested yearly. The instances of fire accidents are pretty high. The United States has been averaging over 100,000 non-residential structure fires annually for the past few years. Installing fire doors is critical to protecting a business from the risk of fire accidents. J & L Door Service, Inc. offers fire door testing and inspection assistance that are performed by IDEA Certified Technicians. IDEA, or Institute of Door Dealer Education and Accreditation, provides education, certification, and accreditation for the door industry. The fire door inspection process followed by J & L Door Service, Inc. is based on the recommended inspection protocols from DASMA (Door and Access Systems Manufacturers Association). Their testing procedures are additionally in accordance with NFPA. J & L Door Service, Inc. may even provide complete inspection and testing reports to the insurance provider of their clients, if necessary.



Give J & L Door Service, Inc. a call at (440) 729-4261.



About J & L Door Service, Inc.

J & L Door Service, Inc. installs and repairs commercial doors and roll-up garage doors, and overhead doors in Cleveland, Chesterland, Mentor, Solon, Painesville, Streetsboro, and nearby areas.